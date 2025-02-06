Number of destroyed artillery systems of the Russian army — Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi. Telegram/Oleksandr Syrskyi.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that one of the priorities of the defense operation is the destruction of enemy artillery. In particular, in 2024 alone, more than ten thousand Russian artillery systems were destroyed.

Syrskyi announced this on his Telegram channel.

How many artillery systems of the Russian army have been destroyed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces

"In 2024 alone, 13 thousand enemy artillery systems were destroyed. This is more than in the previous two years of the full-scale invasion," Syrskyi said.

He also said that since the start of the full-scale war, the Russian army has lost nearly 23,000 artillery pieces and neutralized 1269 enemy multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

"The effective counter-battery work of the Ukrainian artillery and the extensive use of unmanned units effectively nullified the initial dominance of the Russian invaders' artillery on the battlefield. I am grateful to all soldiers for their performance," summarized the Chief of the Army.

According to the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the Russian occupiers continue to suffer record losses in the war against Ukraine. In particular, December 2024 was the deadliest month for the Russian army since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. At the same time, the pace of the enemy's offensive is slowing down.



We also wrote that, according to The New York Times, Russia withdrew DPRK soldiers from the front line. This happened after several months of heavy losses among the North Korean military in the Kursk region. In particular, as of the end of January, they had not been seen on the front line for about two weeks.